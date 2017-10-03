Louis Fortis
The Corrupt Swamp Creature in the Republican Tax Room
Rich politicians passing massive tax cuts for themselves, their own families and all their wealthy friends is not tax reform. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:12 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Third Annual ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBTQ Progress Awards
Despite political upsets during the last year, progress on all LGBTQ issues continues. For the third year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents ... more
Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM Louis Fortis Around MKE
Ed Garvey: A True Wisconsin Hero
The Shepherd Express family is mourning the loss of one of Wisconsin’s finest progressive leaders. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
What's the Real Value of the Mitchell Park Domes?
What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Are High Rents a Major Cause of Poverty in Milwaukee?
“Whatever our issue is, the lack of affordable housing rests at the center of it,” said Matthew Desmond, author of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, which detailed the low-income housing crisis in Milwaukee and nationwide... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Is Charlie Sykes Finally Realizing He’s Part of the Problem?
Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 29 Comments
Will Wisconsin Payday Lenders Finally Face Meaningful Regulation?
Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the national People’s Action Institute to urge the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to adopt new, national rules reining in payday lenders. more
Aug 9, 2016 4:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Reclaiming Our Voting Rights
It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The WWE Convention
WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff
The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Rocky Marcoux Has Earned Another Term
Common Council members, we ask you to please do what is right for Milwaukee and confirm Rocky Marcoux for another four-year term. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Bonds, Harris and Johnson Running for Senate District 6
Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Mental Health Hospital Privatization Still Underway
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more
Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
City Guide 2017: 35 Years of Serving Milwaukee
A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM Louis Fortis City Guide 2 Comments
Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners
Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more
Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Louis Fortis Best of Milwaukee 2016
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
Please Vote
Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM Louis Fortis News 3 Comments
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
The Second Annual ‘Shepherd Express’ LGBT Progress Awards
Progress is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about LGBT issues. For the second year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents with th... more
Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Louis Fortis Around MKE
A Letter to the Community from ‘Shepherd Express’ Editor/Publisher Louis Fortis
A letter from editor/publisher Louis Fortis on the recent sale of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:32 PM Louis Fortis News Features
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
A Letter From the Publisher
Today with Donald Trump spewing anti-Muslim rhetoric and the tragic event in San Bernardino, Calif., we are unfortunately seeing a new wave of anti-Muslim bigotry, and believe it is necessary to do another special issue on Muslims in Milwau... more
Mar 15, 2016 3:17 PM Louis Fortis News 1 Comments
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Chris Larson on Why He’s Running for Milwaukee County Executive
State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
How Lawsuits Can Enhance the ‘Social Good’
Off the Cuff sits down with Milwaukee attorney Robert Habush whose exceptional career has lasted 53 years. His firm, Habush Habush & Rottier, represents persons injured or survivors of those killed by auto and vehicular crashes, defective p... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:25 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Board Chair Theo Lipscomb on the Future of Milwaukee County Government
Milwaukee County Supervisor Theodore Lipscomb was elected chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in July and comes into power at a unique time in Milwaukee County history. more
Aug 25, 2015 9:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Has Wisconsin Become a Corrupt State?
The steady pace of scandals during the Gov. Scott Walker administration are signs that Wisconsin’s elected officials are corrupting the public trust for the benefit of a select few insiders. more
Aug 18, 2015 11:24 PM Louis Fortis Expresso 21 Comments
Russ Feingold Looks Ahead to 2016
Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM Louis Fortis News Features 12 Comments
Disruptive Technology at Work
Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM Louis Fortis News Features 8 Comments
‘Saving More Will Build Wealth’
Off the Cuff sits down with Wendy K. Baumann, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) president/CVO. She has served on the Consumer Federation of America—America Saves board and working committee to increase income in low-... more
Mar 3, 2015 7:23 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff 3 Comments
John Daniels on Milwaukee: ‘Everybody’s Got to Feel Part of the Rising Tide’
Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments