Louis Fortis

TrumpByBridgetteBradley.jpg

Photo credit: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley, Public Domain

Rich politicians passing massive tax cuts for themselves, their own families and all their wealthy friends is not tax reform. more

Oct 3, 2017 5:12 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

lgbtprogress_logo.png

Despite political upsets during the last year, progress on all LGBTQ issues continues. For the third year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents ... more

Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM Around MKE

news_edgarvey.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express family is mourning the loss of one of Wisconsin’s finest progressive leaders. more

Feb 28, 2017 4:53 PM News Features 2 Comments

mitchell_park_horticultural_conservatory.jpg.jpe

What is the real value of the Mitchell Park Domes? What are the Domes worth to Milwaukee? Those are two of the questions Milwaukee County residents will be grappling with as we determine whether o, more

Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM News Features 1 Comments

evicteddesmond.jpg.jpe

“Whatever our issue is, the lack of affordable housing rests at the center of it,” said Matthew Desmond, author of Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, which detailed the low-income housing crisis in Milwaukee and nationwide... more

Nov 8, 2016 4:28 PM News Features 14 Comments

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

solen.jpg.jpe

This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 4 Comments

627.jpg.jpe

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

newsjohndoe.jpg.jpe

The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

pipes.jpg.jpe

Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more

Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM News Features 4 Comments

mcts.jpg.jpe

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

627.widea.jpg.jpe

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

payday.jpg.jpe

Photo by Terri Williams

Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the national People’s Action Institute to urge the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to adopt new, national rules reining in payday lenders. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:25 PM News Features 6 Comments

voting_booth-630x420.jpg.jpe

It’s a shame that in 2016 we are still battling over the right to vote, but Republicans have made a concerted effort since the tea party wave election of 2010 to make it difficult for some voters—especially racial or ethnic minority voters,... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

trumpimage.jpg.jpe

WWE wrestling mobs are actually better behaved and its events are far too professionally organized to be torn apart by the nightly disasters of the Republican convention. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:59 PM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

marcoux.jpg.jpe

Common Council members, we ask you to please do what is right for Milwaukee and confirm Rocky Marcoux for another four-year term. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:35 PM Expresso 2 Comments

issuestatecapitol.jpg.jpe

Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM News Features

newsmentalhealth.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more

Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

milwaukeeskyline.jpg.jpe

A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more

Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM City Guide 2 Comments

bom_forweb.jpg.jpe

Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more

Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Best of Milwaukee 2016

donaldtrumppres.jpg.jpe

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

let-my-people-vote.jpg.jpe

Please take this election seriously because there may actually be more at stake than which party will occupy the oval office for the next four years. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:25 PM News 3 Comments

cover_0721.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

Progress is the first word that comes to mind when thinking about LGBT issues. For the second year, the Shepherd Express honors community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of the city’s gay, lesbian and trans residents with th... more

Jun 7, 2016 4:27 PM Around MKE

A letter from editor/publisher Louis Fortis on the recent sale of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:32 PM News Features

money_rect.jpg.jpe

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

Today with Donald Trump spewing anti-Muslim rhetoric and the tragic event in San Bernardino, Calif., we are unfortunately seeing a new wave of anti-Muslim bigotry, and believe it is necessary to do another special issue on Muslims in Milwau... more

Mar 15, 2016 3:17 PM News 1 Comments

tom barrett.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM News Features 1 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 4 Comments

offthecuff_bobhabush.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with Milwaukee attorney Robert Habush whose exceptional career has lasted 53 years. His firm, Habush Habush & Rottier, represents persons injured or survivors of those killed by auto and vehicular crashes, defective p... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:25 PM Off the Cuff

news1_theo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Supervisor Theodore Lipscomb was elected chair of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in July and comes into power at a unique time in Milwaukee County history. more

Aug 25, 2015 9:00 PM News Features 1 Comments

corruptstate.jpg.jpe

The steady pace of scandals during the Gov. Scott Walker administration are signs that Wisconsin’s elected officials are corrupting the public trust for the benefit of a select few insiders. more

Aug 18, 2015 11:24 PM Expresso 21 Comments

russ-feingold-600x404.jpg.jpe

Progressive Wisconsinites cheered when Russ Feingold announced in May that he was running for U.S. Senate against Ron Johnson, the Republican who defeated him in the 2010 tea party wave election. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:44 PM News Features 12 Comments

newsenergy.jpg.jpe

Like it or not, utilities that rely on coal-fired power plants are facing a perfect storm. The cost of harnessing renewable energy sources is dropping while coal is becoming more expensive at the same time customers want cleaner energy and ... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:16 PM News Features 8 Comments

offthecuff_wendybaumann.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with Wendy K. Baumann, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) president/CVO. She has served on the Consumer Federation of America—America Saves board and working committee to increase income in low-... more

Mar 3, 2015 7:23 PM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

news1_johndaniels.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Quarles & Brady Chair Emeritus John Daniels, former chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, discusses revitalizing Downtown Milwaukee, the Milwaukee streetcar, the proposed sports arena and ways to close the achievement gap in Milwaukee. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:14 PM News Features 7 Comments

