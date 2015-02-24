Louisa May Alcott
UWM’s Intimate Showing of ‘Little Women’
UW-Milwaukee Theatre’s upcoming show, Little Women: The Musical, is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about the four March sisters during the Civil War era. It runs March 4-8. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:38 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Little Actresses Playing Little Women
First Stage is presenting the March sisters in March. Director John Maclay is putting together a production of the Allan Knee musical based on Louisa May Alcott’ Little Women this coming March as the First Stage Children’'s Theatre Academy Young.. more
Feb 28, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee