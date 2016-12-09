Lounge
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Are Doing Two Marcus Amphitheather Shows This Summer
Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more
Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Creative Potential of Security and Enclosure
“Think Inside the Box,” a literal arrangement of three boxes visitors can occupy created by artist and gallerist Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, runs through Friday, Sept. 16 at the J Nikolai Art studio in Downtown Milwaukee’s Marshall Building... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:01 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Tre Rivali Coming to Third Ward this Summer
Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Mahogany Frog
When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more
Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
88 Keys’ Retro Fun in West Allis
The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
NYE Down Under
This New Year's Eve (December 31), come on out to Down Under Lounge (710 N. Old World 3rd St.) for their New Year's Eve Bash! The fun starts at 9pm and includes a champagne toast at midnight, a food buffet and live music. The party is just ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Canfora Bakery
The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Supreme Court Pick Already a Winner
Choosing Sonia Sotomayor as his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Barack The New Yorker ,News Features more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Polish Lunch
ThePolespoured into Milwaukee during the late 19th century and afterward, settling on the city’s South Side where industry flourished and factoryjobs were plentiful. Before long, Polish-American ,Dining Out more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview