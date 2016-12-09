RSS

Lounge

tom petty.jpg.jpe

Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more

Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM On Music

artreview_nikolai_b.jpg.jpe

“Think Inside the Box,” a literal arrangement of three boxes visitors can occupy created by artist and gallerist Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, runs through Friday, Sept. 16 at the J Nikolai Art studio in Downtown Milwaukee’s Marshall Building... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:01 PM Visual Arts

Tre Rivali,the first Milwaukee restaurant from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, alongwith rooftop bar & lounge The Outsider, is set to open in June. ExecutiveChef Heather Terhune will be at the helm of the restaurant located at 200 NBroadw.. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

mahogany-frog-senna.jpg.jpe

When a band calls itself Mahogany Frog, you expect an element of eclectic playfulness to its music. And these Canadians deliver, with a challenging yet fun genre-bending instrumental tour de force. Drawing inspiration... more

Oct 9, 2012 12:51 PM Album Reviews

shortorders.jpg.jpe

The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM Dining Preview

This New Year's Eve (December 31), come on out to Down Under Lounge (710 N. Old World 3rd St.) for their New Year's Eve Bash! The fun starts at 9pm and includes a champagne toast at midnight, a food buffet and live music. The party is just ... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The precise definition of “doughnut” is a ring-shaped piece of baked sweet dough—yet the word, like so many others, has only expanded in scope. In Milwaukee, a doughnut doesn’t necessarily have a hole in the middle. It may, however more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Choosing Sonia Sotomayor as his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Barack The New Yorker ,News Features more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage3710.jpe

ThePolespoured into Milwaukee during the late 19th century and afterward, settling on the city’s South Side where industry flourished and factoryjobs were plentiful. Before long, Polish-American ,Dining Out more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES