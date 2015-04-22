Lousy Trouts
Animals in Human Attire Are Taking a Little Break
Last year Milwaukee's Animals in Human Attire released one of the city's most imaginative indie-rock albums, Ourmegadawn , a whimsical folk-pop fantasy that captured the uncertainties of quarter life. And now, a year later, the band is taking a li.. more
Apr 22, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Jack Tell's Resolute Solo Album, "Solo"
Typically a solo album from a songwriter who already fronts two bands would be the very definition of unnecessary, but coming from Jack Tell it actually makes sense, given how Tell’s other projects Animals in Human Attire and Lousy Trouts have bal.. more
Jan 13, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Breadking Collective and Breadfest 2014
For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more
Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New York’s ‘Dark Harbor’ of Organized Crime
People who hate newspapers, whose number appears to be legion, choose to forget that newspapers often have been the catalyst for useful, needed reform in American life. Instances of such newspaper-induced reform, while not similarly legion,... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Art in Time: Unknown Comic Book Adventures, 1940-1980 (Abrams), ed. by Dan Nadel
Dan Nadel has assembled an anthology consisting of forgotten comic books from artists who became better known for other work in the field, including H.G. Peter (Wonder Woman) and Harry Lucey (Archie). All of the stories he gathered for Art ... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books