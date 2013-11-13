Love Efficient
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski
Sensual Nostalgia Runs Rampant on Heartthrob’s Debut EP
Infusing the early-’90s sounds of bands as varied as My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders with the very contemporary, domestic angst of acts like Tegan and Sara, Heartthrob has, over the course of only a handful of short digital releases, d... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:42 AM Dan Oberbruner
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz