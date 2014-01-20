Love Of Mine
Pablove Benefit Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s official: the 1990s are now officially a part of our collective past, an era that is now seen primarily through the hazy lens of nostalgia. Particularly in the realm of alternative rock (a ph,Concert Reviews) more
Jan 20, 2014 10:15 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Vic and Gab Open Their Hearts
As watershed cultural moments for music go, the mid-’00s Fox drama “The O.C.” probably won’t be remembered up there with The Beatles playing “Ed Sullivan” or the more
Jul 2, 2013 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Vic and Gab's Debut Full Length, "Love of Mine"
Spin magazine has taken an active interest in the Milwaukee duo Vic and Gab. Earlier this summer, the website premiered a song from the guitar-pop group, then did the same for a music video. It's only fitting, then, that the site is the first to h.. more
Jul 2, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Championship w/ John the Savage
The Cactus Club’s New Year’s celebration probably won’t involve a whole lot of pomp, but it should be perfect for those who’d prefer to forget about the holiday and just see some local music. The indie-Americana ensemble The Champi more
Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee