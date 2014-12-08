Love Song
Jim DeRogatis's Punk Band is Playing Circle-A This Weekend
Love him or dismiss him, Jim DeRogatis is one of themost fascinating figures in music journalism. The co-host of public radio’s “SoundOpinions more
Dec 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soulstice’s Unspeakably Beautiful Love Song
The complexities of romance and the human psyche are explored with striking insight in John Kolvenbach’s 2008 comedy Love Song. Co-directed by Char Manny and Josh Perkins, Soulstice Theatre’s production of the play deftly draws out Kolvenba... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sometimes The Title Is The Worst Thing
For the second time in as many weeks, I ended up sitting next to the Boulevard Theatre’s Mark Boucher for a show. I ended up falling into a brief exchange about the nature of theatre with him . . . and mentioning something about how odd it is to.. more
May 21, 2010 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ticket to Ride: A Tribute to the Beatles
The latest installment in the Sunset Playhouse’s popular Musical Mainstage series pays homage to the song book of one of the most popular acts of all time: The Beatles. Backed by a band and informativ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lucky Boys Confusion
When Fall Out Boy hit the big time, members of Lucky Boys Confusion must have been confused why they hadn’t done the same. Both bands were, after all, big in the suburban Chicago pop-punk music scene early in this decade. Both had similar s... more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soulstice Stages Love Song
Performing as it does in a very intimate spaces, Soulstice Theatre does contemporary shows remarkably well. From various small space at the Marian Center, Soulstice has staged a string o.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater