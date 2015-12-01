Love Stories
Chamber Theatre Presents Three Faces of Love: The ballad of James and Tami
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more
Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Love Stories’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cheers to Chamber This Weekend
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts a 40th Anniversary gala this weekend. Cheers to Chamber celebrates the ’40s this year with a classy Swing-inspired evening at the ever-classy Milwaukee Club on 706 N. Jefferson. The authentic period feel to.. more
Jun 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee