Love Stories

theatrereview_mct_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Love Stories takes a meta approach to presenting three one-act plays by three celebrated playwrights. Real-life married couple Tami Workentin and James Pickering play the female and male leads in each two-person ... more

Dec 1, 2015 8:29 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, in collaboration with UW-Milwaukee, presents Love Stories, an evening dedicated to the evolution of relationships through the words of three celebrated writers: George Bernard Shaw (Village Wooing), Bertolt Brecht... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:24 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts a 40th Anniversary gala this weekend. Cheers to Chamber celebrates the ’40s this year with  a classy Swing-inspired evening at the ever-classy Milwaukee Club on 706 N. Jefferson. The authentic period feel to.. more

Jun 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11685.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

