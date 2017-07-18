Love
Dorothy Day's Activism Explored in Acacia Theatre's 'This Other Love'
In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: May 11-17, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express promotes activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that see... more
May 9, 2017 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Sunset
Several years back, Nora and Delia Ephron wrote a stage adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book Love, Loss, and What I Wore. It’s a series of 28 stories about women told from their own perspectives. It’s a diverse group of characters. Ther.. more
Jul 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sweet, Little Kid's Valentine Show at Sunset
Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone.. more
Feb 2, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'I Love You, You’re Perfect' This Weekend In Oconomowoc
Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more
Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yonder Mountain String Band w/ The Larry Keel Experience
Turner Hall Ballroom numbers among Milwaukee’s better venues for supporting Americana, alt country and other rootsy, string-based musics. But the city still doesn’t seem to be quite the hub for bluegrass that Madison is. So, for Colorado’s ... more
Nov 7, 2014 2:41 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Iguanas: Juarez (Piety Street)
In the heartbreaking 2013 documentary Narco Cultura, Juarez, the Mexican border city, is painted in strokes just this side of hell, and spoken of in terms of “end of more
Jun 19, 2014 8:56 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Split Single: Fragmented World (Inside Outside Records)
Although Fragmented World is just over half an hour long, Split Single bandleader Jason Narducy enriches it with two kinds of experience: the kind he’s picked up working for Bob Mould, Robert Pollard and Superchunk, and the kind he’s picked... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:16 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Storytelling at its Best
A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more
Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Storytelling at its Best
Mar 12, 2014 9:50 AM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Milwaukee Takes it Easy as Near-Record Cold Sets In
Milwaukee Public Schools announced that they will remain closed Tuesday, as the coldest air the region has experienced in over a decade continued to freeze the city. Monday's expected high temperature of just -8 degree ties Milwaukee's all-time re.. more
Jan 6, 2014 5:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Three People In Reverse
The first thing I ever reviewed for print was a 2002 French film called Irreversible. It's a cleverly brutal film in which the scenes play out in reverse order. Pinter's Betrayal recently opened with Windfall Theatre. Written in the late '70s, it .. more
Sep 16, 2013 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Confluence of Humanity
A school shooting sends sullen 15-year-old Linnea off to live with her estranged father in Jean Thompson’s new book The Humanity Project. Meanwhile, across town, Sean and his teenage son Conner face eviction in part due to Sean’s more
Apr 29, 2013 4:42 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Lopez-Rios on the Magic of ‘Enfrascada’
Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more
Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Go To Whitewater
As always, dating is complicated. And any stand-up comic will tell you it can be funny stuff. And so it was that a humble, little musical about the comedy of dating and romance lasted a very,very long time on Broadway. And with a title like I .. more
Jul 16, 2012 11:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Whitewater's Summer Shows
As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tweed Funk
Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Fun, Crazy Antics in Sunset's 'Love, Sex, and the I.R.S.'
With the tax season past (for most of us, that is), what happens when the IRS comes calling at your door? Enough to make roommates Jon and Leslie very nervous, especially since they've been filing their taxes as husband and wife for four y... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Auditions, Love, Sex and the I.R.S.
Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater