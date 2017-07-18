RSS

Love

acaciabylauraheise.jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Theater 1 Comments

this-land.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express promotes activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that see... more

May 9, 2017 3:06 PM Saving Our Democracy 2 Comments

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

Several years back, Nora and Delia Ephron wrote a stage adaptation of Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book Love, Loss, and What I Wore. It’s a series of 28 stories about women told from their own perspectives. It’s a diverse group of characters. Ther.. more

Jul 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ruby_hires.jpg.jpe

Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone.. more

Feb 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

theatre on main ilyypnc.jpg.jpe

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a fun, little musical comic fugue that delves into the nature of love in the 20th century that debuted Off-Broadway in the mid-’90s. It speaks to certain universals abou.. more

Sep 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

63733_10152348683015426_1577237759115046961_n.jpg.jpe

Turner Hall Ballroom numbers among Milwaukee’s better venues for supporting Americana, alt country and other rootsy, string-based musics. But the city still doesn’t seem to be quite the hub for bluegrass that Madison is. So, for Colorado’s ... more

Nov 7, 2014 2:41 AM Concert Reviews

In the heartbreaking 2013 documentary Narco Cultura, Juarez, the Mexican border city, is painted in strokes just this side of hell, and spoken of in terms of “end of more

Jun 19, 2014 8:56 PM Album Reviews

Although Fragmented World is just over half an hour long, Split Single bandleader Jason Narducy enriches it with two kinds of experience: the kind he’s picked up working for Bob Mould, Robert Pollard and Superchunk, and the kind he’s picked... more

Jun 6, 2014 1:16 AM Album Reviews

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more

Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:50 AM A&E

lake michigan mke cold.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kaitlyn Herzog

Milwaukee Public Schools announced that they will remain closed Tuesday, as the coldest air the region has experienced in over a decade continued to freeze the city. Monday's expected high temperature of just -8 degree ties Milwaukee's all-time re.. more

Jan 6, 2014 5:30 PM Around MKE

The first thing I ever reviewed for print was a 2002 French film called Irreversible. It's a cleverly brutal film in which the scenes play out in reverse order. Pinter's Betrayal recently opened with Windfall Theatre. Written in the late '70s, it .. more

Sep 16, 2013 12:20 PM Theater

A school shooting sends sullen 15-year-old Linnea off to live with her estranged father in Jean Thompson’s new book The Humanity Project. Meanwhile, across town, Sean and his teenage son Conner face eviction in part due to Sean’s more

Apr 29, 2013 4:42 PM Books

offcuffs.jpg.jpe

Michelle Lopez-Rios’ credits include work as a stage actor, a director and a voice coach. Lopez-Rios’ latest project finds her working with Renaissance Theaterworks as the director of Enfrascada, a story of a woman... more

Oct 8, 2012 2:13 PM Off the Cuff

 As always, dating is complicated. And any stand-up comic will tell you it can be funny stuff. And so it was that a humble, little musical about the comedy of dating and romance lasted a very,very long time on Broadway. And with a title like I .. more

Jul 16, 2012 11:27 AM Theater

 As things progress into the summer there are more and more opportunities for interesting little road trips out to theatre just beyond Milwaukee County. A spot that might often be overlooked may well be UW-Whitewater. Who would think of going to .. more

Jun 19, 2012 2:21 AM Theater

blogimage18616.jpe

Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage14729.jpe

With the tax season past (for most of us, that is), what happens when the IRS comes calling at your door? Enough to make roommates Jon and Leslie very nervous, especially since they've been filing their taxes as husband and wife for four y... more

May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about.. more

Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES