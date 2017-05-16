RSS

Lovers

alien-covenant.jpg.jpe

Alien: Covenant (Rated: R) Ridley Scott’s pacesetting Alien (1979) had Sigourney Weaver and a monster the likes of which had never been seen. His sequel to the Prometheus prequel, Alien: Covenant,Film Clips more

May 16, 2017 3:19 PM Film Clips

s_cvm_00458700x465.jpg.jpe

The Lovers, starring Josh Hartnett, involves a marine archeologist falling into a coma after an undersea accident and awaking in a past life; or perhaps it is all a dream. more

Jul 15, 2015 12:29 AM Home Movies

The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more

Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES