RSS

Low

heyjustin.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

filmclip_lowdown_ellefanning_bylowdownproduction.jpg.jpe

Photo by Low Down Production

Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more

Feb 18, 2015 6:10 PM Film Clips

low-angelamorganphoto 33.jpg.jpe

Angela Morgan

Formed in 1993, Minnesota-based slowcore pioneers Low have lived through tremendous changes within the world of underground music. Such history affords them elder statesmen status at this point, and the strength more

Nov 26, 2012 2:32 PM Concert Reviews

silersun.jpg.jpe

FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI.. more

Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM On Music

blogimage18390.jpe

Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage6761.jpe

Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more

Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM On Music

blogimage8679.jpe

The irony behind the early censure of Tosca (1900) as a “shabby littleshocker,&rdqu Tosca ,A&E Feature more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage6761.jpe

Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac... more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Few bands blur the line between thrilling and tedious like the Duluth slowcore trio Low. L You’re Awful, I Love You ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage1411.jpe

The Duluth slowcore trio Low isn’t always as docile as their critics make them out Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1397.jpe

Like most of Drums and Guns, thesong is violent and brutal— slow, yes, but also hea Drums and Guns, ,Music Feature more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES