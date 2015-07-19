Low
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail.
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Low Down
Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss' Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H...
Feb 18, 2015 6:10 PM Film Clips
Low @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Formed in 1993, Minnesota-based slowcore pioneers Low have lived through tremendous changes within the world of underground music. Such history affords them elder statesmen status at this point, and the strength
Nov 26, 2012 2:32 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Concert Announcements: The Big Snow Show, Low, All-Things Zeppelin
FM 102.1 has announced the lineup for its 2012 Big Snow Show concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Rave. The seventh annual event will feature moody alt-rockers Silversun Pickups, rising rockers The Joy Formidable and caps-lock garage-punks IAMDYNAMI..
Oct 1, 2012 9:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Magik*Magik Orchestra and Low @ The Riverside Theater
Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: TV on the Radio, Foo Fighters, Low, Atmosphere
Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. ..
Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Melodramatic ‘Tosca’ Lights Up Florentine Opera
The irony behind the early censure of Tosca (1900) as a "shabby littleshocker,&rdqu Tosca ,A&E Feature
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Pirates of Penzance
Skylight Opera closes its 49th season with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's swashbuckling musical comedy The Pirates of Penzance. This lighthearted show is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's most popular, having been performed on stages ac...
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Low @ The Turner Hall Ballroom
Few bands blur the line between thrilling and tedious like the Duluth slowcore trio Low. L You're Awful, I Love You ,Concert Reviews
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Concert Reviews
Low
The Duluth slowcore trio Low isn't always as docile as their critics make them out Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wrath of Low
Like most of Drums and Guns, thesong is violent and brutal— slow, yes, but also hea Drums and Guns, ,Music Feature
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature