Lowell George
Little Feat Live
Nearly two years to the day before his surprisedeath by heart attack, Lowell George led his band in concert on a warm summerafternoon in the Netherlands. Live inHolland 1976 is a DVD/CD document of that performance before a.. more
Apr 14, 2014 1:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Walk in the Park with John Sieger and Greg Koch
The partnership between Milwaukee’s towering guitar wizard, Greg Koch, and its dean of songwriting, John Sieger, seems almost predestined. But the summit was long pondered and slow in coming. “I’d known of his magical more
Apr 2, 2014 12:48 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee