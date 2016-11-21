Lowlands Group
East Side Café Hollander Reopens
On Sunday, Nov. 20, CaféHollander (2608 N. Downer Ave.) marked its 10th anniversary,reopening after a short break with a few changes. The original location forwhat has become a spreading chain of Hollanders, and the flagship for theLowl.. more
Nov 21, 2016 3:35 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Cafe Hollander Celebrates 10 Years with Renovation
TheLowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will beclosed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversaryof the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations.The r.. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Café Hollander to Open Mequon Location in May
The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t.. more
May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Camino Brings Craft Attitude to Casual Dining
Camino brings the spirit of American craft beer to their menu, and all aspects of the Walker's Point bar & grill. more
Mar 21, 2016 9:11 AM Rob Hullum Dining Out
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Trocadero Has New Owners
Trocadero Gastrobar (1758 N. Water) has changed ownership. The LowlandsGroup, who also owns Cafe Hollander, Cafe Centraal, Cafe Bavaria and BeneluxCafe, has sold the restaurant to the owners of the Red Lion Pub, which openedin the space next to.. more
Jan 7, 2015 5:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Lowlands Cafes Celebrate Severe Weather With a 50% Off Discount
In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more
Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Milwaukee-Area Restaurants Reinventing the Fish Fry
Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
John Legend @ The Potawatomi Bingo Casino
The Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater is a good deal more intimate than the theaters John Legend typically plays, yet with its Las Vegas-style seating it was an oddly fitting venue for the singer. More so than most of his so... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
First Stage’s ‘Pinocchio’ Is a Holiday Delight
What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom’s most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn’t quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to “return him” for being &ld more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Bassnectar w Dark Party and Emancipator
Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Broadminded: Science and Surplus
The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more
Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White, Wrench, Conservatory w/ IFIHadAHiFi and Brief Candles
Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more
Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee