RSS

Lowlands Group

hollanderdowner.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, Nov. 20, CaféHollander (2608 N. Downer Ave.) marked its 10th anniversary,reopening after a short break with a few changes. The original location forwhat has become a spreading chain of Hollanders, and the flagship for theLowl.. more

Nov 21, 2016 3:35 PM Around MKE

hollanderdowner.jpg.jpe

TheLowlands Group has announced that Cafe Hollander on Downer Avenue will beclosed for renovations starting Nov. 6. The upgrade marks the 10th anniversaryof the first Lowlands cafe, which have since expanded to six other locations.The r.. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Around MKE

mequon_hollander_4.jpg.jpe

The LowlandsGroup announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened byLowlands Group since 2006. The grandopening weekend will include a t.. more

May 11, 2016 4:37 PM Around MKE

caminosign.jpg.jpe

Camino brings the spirit of American craft beer to their menu, and all aspects of the Walker's Point bar & grill. more

Mar 21, 2016 9:11 AM Dining Out

benelux.jpg.jpe

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

thinkstockphotos-76764463.jpg.jpe

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

aroundmke-trocadero-lowlands-group.jpg.jpe

via lowlandsgroup.com

Trocadero Gastrobar (1758 N. Water) has changed ownership. The LowlandsGroup, who also owns Cafe Hollander, Cafe Centraal, Cafe Bavaria and BeneluxCafe, has sold the restaurant to the owners of the Red Lion Pub, which openedin the space next to.. more

Jan 7, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

lowlands half off.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin, where each snap of severe weather is preceded by days of breathless doomsaying, there's something liberating about turning off the television, bundling up and just braving the elements—they're rarely as terrible as the bleakest forec.. more

Jan 6, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13333.jpe

The Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater is a good deal more intimate than the theaters John Legend typically plays, yet with its Las Vegas-style seating it was an oddly fitting venue for the singer. More so than most of his so... more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage13270.jpe

What might happen if the fairy-tale kingdom’s most famous puppet turned boy, Pinocchio, didn’t quite measure up to the expectations of his father, Geppetto? In fact, what might happen if Geppetto tried to “return him” for being &ld more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12762.jpe

Bassnectar is a collaborative project headed by San Francisco DJ Lorin Ashton, who fuses all forms of electronic music (with a particular emphasis on drum ’n’ bass and breakbeat) into one ever-changing wall of sound. Tonight Ashton brings more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11765.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11703.jpe

Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage11123.jpe

The latest show from the all-woman comedy troupe Broadminded, Science and Surplus explores the comical side of contemporary science and technology. Among other things, the group examines how technology affects relationships and more

Jun 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9839.jpe

Milwaukee’s effects-laden shoegaze trio White, Wrench, Conservatory calls it a day following one last show tonight with their noise-rock friends IfIHadAHiFi and shoegazing peers Brief Candles. It’s a fitting date for a farwell: It was five more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES