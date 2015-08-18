Loyalty & Betrayal
Pharaoh Mac & DMT Share a Message
Milwaukee rap duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT have eyed a wider audience while staying true to themselves. This month they release their third album, SYMBOLS. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Pharaoh Mac & DMT's Infectious Sophomore LP, "Loyalty & Betrayal"
The Milwaukee producer/rapper duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT specialize in the kind of all-inclusive pop-rap that critics tend to snub even though audiences can’t get enough of it. It’s a sound that’s deceptively difficult to pull off; where stars like Lup.. more
Feb 6, 2013 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brett Dennen w/ Grace Potter and the Nocturnals
In a volatile music industry struggling with slipping album sales, illegal file sharing and general economic malaise, having a tune featured in ad campaigns and hit television shows is one of the quickest and most profitable ways for an art... more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee