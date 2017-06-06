Lp
Various Artists: Max's Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond (Jungle Records)
Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jethro Tull: Stand Up: The Elevated Edition (Chrysalis)
Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more
Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Crappy Dracula Spare the Ears, Assault the Eyes
Almost, the first record from Milwaukee’s transgressive trio Crappy Dracula, isn’t nearly the endurance test the band wants it to be. “This record is over-the-top intentionally stupid, silly AND obnoxious power garage punkish rock!” the band promi.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music