RSS

Lp

maxsalbumreview.jpg.jpe

Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

gratefuldead.jpg.jpe

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

jethrotullalbum.jpg.jpe

Another lavishly packaged Jethro Tull reissue has arrived, this time it’s their best LP ever, their second album, Stand Up (1969). The reissue comes in a hard cover book with photos, extensive band-member recollections and New Music Express... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:11 PM Album Reviews

musiccd_nuggets.jpg.jpe

Nuggets scarcely sold any copies upon release in 1972, but within a few years, the LP became a touchstone for punk rock bands in search of roots and also inspired similarly formatted reissues of obscure rock tracks. Critic and future Patti ... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4704.jpe

Almost, the first record from Milwaukee’s transgressive trio Crappy Dracula, isn’t nearly the endurance test the band wants it to be. “This record is over-the-top intentionally stupid, silly AND obnoxious power garage punkish rock!” the band promi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES