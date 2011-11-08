RSS

Luaka Bop

 Next March, Bad Example Productions (perhaps inadvertently) follows a pattern established a couple of years ago by New York’s Godlight Theater as it presents George Orwell’s 1984 as the dystopian follow-up to a production of Fahrenheit 451 a l.. more

Nov 8, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

Jimi Hendrix: Band of Gypsys won the Grammy in 1999 for Best Long Form Music Video. The documentary has been reissued on DVD with retooled stereo and other bonuses. Regardless of enhancements, the documentary is an interesting look at Hendrix's tr.. more

Apr 7, 2011 12:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7450.jpe

The 10-piece soul/funk ensemble looked to be in high spirits as they dug into a lively sho Point Blank ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage6718.jpe

A cheeky, fold-open poster enclosed with the package tells the label's story in words a Twenty First ,None more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES