Luc Besson
Film Clips: July 20, 2017
Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more
Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 9.2.15
Luc Besson’s The Transporter Refueled reboots the franchise with a younger version of the former special-ops mercenary Frank played by Ed Skrein. The story set in the south of France where Frank is hired by a femme-fatale (Loan Chabanol) se... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:44 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Taken 3
In Taken 3 ex-government operative Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) finds himself falsely accused of murder. In an effort to clear himself Mills must evade capture by police, find the real killer and then expose him. Writer Luc Besson finds entert... more
Jan 8, 2015 5:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 24
Rob Reiner directs a feel-good comedy targeting the senior set, a crowd possessing the time and money to frequent movie theaters. Michael Douglas appears as Oren Little, an obnoxious Realtor planning to make one big more
Jul 24, 2014 3:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: April 21
Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) is a tweedy Englishman obsessed with railroad timetables. He strikes up an unlikely romance on a train with Patti (Nicole Kidman); after their marriage, the shadow of his World War II experiences more
Apr 21, 2014 4:29 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
3 Days to Kill
In the middle of a high-stakes operation in Belgrade, Serbia, a U.S. mission to thwart the sale of a dirty bomb by a pair of international masterminds known as the Wolf and the Albino, CIA agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) stops to call hi... more
Feb 24, 2014 1:17 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews