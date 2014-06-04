Luc Vanier
UWM Presents Summerdances 2014
The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more
Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Summerdances 2014
The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more
May 30, 2014 2:22 AM John Schneider Classical Music
'Rooftop Dancing' Looks to Reach New Heights
How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music