Luciano Berio

Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM Classical Music

Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more

Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Classical Music

Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more

Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Classical Music

