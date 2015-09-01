Luciano Berio
Present Music’s Mozart for Moderns
Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Berio’s Trippy ‘Sinfonia’
Avant garde ain’t what it used to be. Forty-five years ago it was still possible to shock and outrage a concert audience. Could that ever happen today? Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Luciano Berio’s wildy more
Mar 26, 2013 10:24 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Swingle Singers join MSO for Berio’s ‘Sinfonia’
Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more
Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music