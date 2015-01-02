Lucille Ball
The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986
Merv Griffin’s ratings weren’t Johnny Carson level, but the 12-DVD collection, “The Merv Griffin Show: 1962-1986,” reveals the show’s unscripted spontaneity, whether joshing with the stars (Lucille Ball) or getting serious (Martin Luther... more
Jan 2, 2015 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Lucille Ball’s Last Laugh
LucilleBall got her start in movies, fielding bit parts (11 in 1934 alone) beforegradually establishing herself— in the words of film encyclopedist Ephraim Katz—as“Hollywood’s female clown” on par with Red Skelton. But n.. more
Mar 30, 2014 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Still Loving Lucy
The Latin jazz cutting through the black and white fuzz of early 1950s television drummed out a message in the first few seconds: this show is going to be different! Most network family sitcoms of the era were solidly WASP and Ricky and Lucy Ric.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Three Businesses Team Up To Break New Ground in Milwaukee Landscapes
The economy has posed a challenge for many local businesses, but three young entrepreneurs have pooled their resources and talents, and the benefits have gone beyond the bottom line. Darrell Smith of Earthcare Natural Lawn and Landscapes,... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
Lucille Ball
“I Love Lucy” was an unforgettable facet of pop culture in the 1950s; less remembered is Lucille Ball’s career in the ‘60s and ‘70s. “Here’s Lucy” was her popular latter-day comedy series, running on CBS from 1968-1974. Season one is out on DVD... more
Aug 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
George Strait, Blake Shelton and Julianne Hough
Strait’s break came in the early ’80s with his first top 10 single, “Unwound,” His staying power only increased during the rest of that decade. While country merged with pop to reach the mainstream masses with a more slick, ,Today more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Danzig
It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since the band Danzig released their self-titled debut album, a Rick Rubin-produced classic that yielded one of the most over-the-top heavy metal sin,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pioneers of Television
Jackie Gleason charged ahead bullishly with his plans for “The Honeymooners,” overstepping the objections of the network and ignoring the slings of critics. He had a good thing going with his weekly TV variety show. Why risk it all on a situation.. more
Dec 30, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Greg Koch: Blues in Mind
December 13, 2007 Excuseme, was that Greg Koch?" asked a woman at an Alterra Greg Koch and Other Bad Men Live on the Radio ,Local Music more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music