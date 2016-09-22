Lucille’s
This Week on The Disclaimer: Corey Feldman, a Miller Lite Oasis Makeover and Petfest
This week on the Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of critical thought with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about Corey Feldman—or more specifically, the former child star's widely mocked performance o.. more
Sep 22, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rockin' Eve
Lucille's Rockin' Pianos is hosting a New Year's Eve Party with a few different packages. The Gold Package is $60/person and includes: a premium open bar (7-10pm), guaranteed seating, hors d'oeuvres & a heavy appetizer buffet, a midnight ch... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Shelby Lynn Canceled
Sorry, Shelby Lynn fans: Lynn canceled her planned concert tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom. So far no make-up date has been scheduled.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee