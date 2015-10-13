RSS

Lucinda Williams

twim_lucindawilliams_1.jpg.jpe

A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Jackson Browne was a professional songwriter long before becoming a recording artist. He was part of the late-’60s New York scene (Nico recorded his songs) but became identified with the mellow California of the ’70s. Everything Browne stoo... more

May 9, 2014 9:55 PM Album Reviews

musiccd_wewalktheline.jpg.jpe

This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19756.jpe

Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8049.jpe

<p> Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak and Jose Perez are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your voter registration and di.. more

Mar 28, 2012 5:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage13889.jpe

Though Lucinda Williams titled her new album Blessed, and she counts the many more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage8049.jpe

Over the quarter-century-plus since her breakthrough album, 1980’s Happy Woman Blues, Lucinda Williams has built one of the strongest discographies in the modern country/folk canon. As her voice shows signs of wear and tear, taking on a rou... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2779.jpe

Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2770.jpe

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, about two dozen TV and radio broadcast engineers went back to the picket line to protest Journal Broadcast Group’s unfair treatment. The members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 715 (IBEW).. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage2811.jpe

WhenLucinda Williams headlined at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at SummerfestThursday night, she had every intention of being heard above the fireworks,musically and otherwise. But the sou,Concert Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage2779.jpe

,Summerfest Concert Reviews more

Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage2770.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse dedicates itself to roots-rock icons today, starting at 3 p.m., when cow-punk favorites the Drive-By Truckers take the stage. Roots-rock survivor Alejandro Escovedo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by songstres... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES