Lucinda Williams
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 15-21
A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Various Artists: Looking Into You: A Tribute to Jackson Browne (Music Road Records)
Jackson Browne was a professional songwriter long before becoming a recording artist. He was part of the late-’60s New York scene (Nico recorded his songs) but became identified with the mellow California of the ’70s. Everything Browne stoo... more
May 9, 2014 9:55 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Giant Giant Sand
Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 12: Perez v. Witkowiak
<p> Milwaukee Alderman James Witkowiak and Jose Perez are vying to represent District 12 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 12? Verify your voter registration and di.. more
Mar 28, 2012 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Lucinda Williams Counts Her Blessings (And Some Woes)
Though Lucinda Williams titled her new album Blessed, and she counts the many more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
Lucinda Williams
Over the quarter-century-plus since her breakthrough album, 1980’s Happy Woman Blues, Lucinda Williams has built one of the strongest discographies in the modern country/folk canon. As her voice shows signs of wear and tear, taking on a rou... more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Indigo Girls @ The Pabst Theater, April 23
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will Journal Broadcasting Strike a Fair Deal with Its Workers?
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, about two dozen TV and radio broadcast engineers went back to the picket line to protest Journal Broadcast Group’s unfair treatment. The members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 715 (IBEW).. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Lucinda Williams @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
WhenLucinda Williams headlined at the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse at SummerfestThursday night, she had every intention of being heard above the fireworks,musically and otherwise. But the sou,Concert Reviews more
Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Photos: Lucinda Williams
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Drive-By Truckers, Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse dedicates itself to roots-rock icons today, starting at 3 p.m., when cow-punk favorites the Drive-By Truckers take the stage. Roots-rock survivor Alejandro Escovedo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by songstres... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee