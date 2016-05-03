Lucky Bone
Climax Denial Find Noise in Likely Places
Milwaukee’s noise music scene is in flux, but Alex Kmet remains committed to it. His noise project, Climax Denial, appears at Bremen Café in Milwaukee’s Riverwest on Thursday, May 5, along with Echo Beds, Lucky Bone, and Venereal Crush. more
May 3, 2016 4:11 PM Daniel Agacki Local Music 1 Comments
Single Mothers @ Cocoon Room
Canadian punks Single Mothers brought the heat on a bill that doubled as a release show for Milwaukee's Midwives. more
Feb 23, 2015 9:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Group of The Altos Ready a New Album for February Release
Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more
Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pimlo w/ Supersonic Piss, These Needles, Lucky Bone, Whiskey Toothpaste, Porno Horse, Toad Throat
Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee