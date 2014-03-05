RSS

Lucky Tomaszek

Will nipple clips affect my wife’s ability to nurse our future child?I am not aware of any research or anecdotal information that indicates that safe, short-term use of nipple clamps interferes with the ability to successfully breastfeed in... more

Mar 5, 2014 6:01 PM Sexpress

With my toddler starting to walk soon, he is going to have an increasing amount of freedom about the household, and pretty soon my husband and I are going to have to hide sex. What are your recommendations for how parents can have sex witho... more

Apr 11, 2013 7:10 PM Sexpress

The 25th annual PrideFest Milwaukee celebration of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender communities takes place this weekend on the Summerfest grounds. In addition to fabulous performers and more rainbow stuff than you can shake... more

Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM Sexpress 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES