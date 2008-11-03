RSS

You Should Be So Lucky

The men's hockey team finally came away with a win Saturday night in North Dakota beating the Sioux 5-2. Of course, the game wasn't televised, so I can't tell you too much about the win other than that all the scoring came in the third period whic.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1878.jpe

You Should Be So Lucky, the latest presentation from the Spiral Theatre Company, puts a mo You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Forits latest production Spiral Theatre has moved to its third location so farthis YouShould Be So Lucky. ,Theater more

Apr 22, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1736.jpe

You Should Be So Lucky, the latest presentation from the Spiral Theatre Company, puts a mo You Should Be So Lucky ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES