Luckystar Studio

itopia logo.jpg.jpe

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more

Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Visual Arts

Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11971.jpe

The Marshall Building, located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, represents one of the city’s greatest concentrations of art offerings. On Sept. 10, from 6-9 p.m., more than 25 venues—spread throughout the Marshall Building’s six more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8190.jpe

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Even before Gov. Jim Doyle announced he would not seek re-election, it was starting to become obvious he was ready for a career change. ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage3107.jpe

Katlina es Muy Picante ,Art more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

