Luckystar Studio

iTopia Auditions
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee is holding auditions for a new play. iTopia sounds interesting. Being a new play, information about it is elegantly...almost poetically vague. The show, which runs Oct. 16 - 31, is, “Seeking Actors, Movers.. more
Aug 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Behold Art & Censorship On Spring Gallery Night
Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Baker's Dozen of Artful Gifts @ MAM
Dec 15, 2011 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Artists Join Forces in Marshall Building
The Marshall Building, located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, represents one of the city’s greatest concentrations of art offerings. On Sept. 10, from 6-9 p.m., more than 25 venues—spread throughout the Marshall Building’s six more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Disappearing Governor
Even before Gov. Jim Doyle announced he would not seek re-election, it was starting to become obvious he was ready for a career change. ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Human Canvas
Katlina es Muy Picante ,Art more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts