Ludacris

Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. P!nk American Family Insurance,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:04 AM Summerfest Guide

This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Film Clips

It’s easier, and perhaps more fitting, to describe Ludacris as an entertainer rather than a rapper, given his acting career, his entrepreneurial interests and his frequent collaborations with othe,Concert Reviews more

Jul 3, 2014 10:27 AM Concert Reviews

Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more

May 30, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Did the manufactured controversy over Ludacris' booking last year at Summerfest make event organizers more reluctant to book rap acts this year? Pick up a copy of the Summerfest guide in this week's Shepherd and judge for yourself. You can count t.. more

Jun 12, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Looking for a little afternoon delight, soccer fans? The Milwaukee Wave can scratch that Don’t Go Russian Off ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

V100.7 has announced Ludacris as the headliner of its March 20 Big Jam concert at the Bradley Center. As you'll probably remember, last time Luda came to town he sparked a fabricated uproar from conservative talkers claiming his Summerfest gig wo.. more

Feb 20, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Tonight, basketball fans will see how the Golden State Warriors fare once in the Badger St New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

