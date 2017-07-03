Ludacris
Ludacris @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Ludacris may have mellowed with age, but his hits spoke for themselves Sunday night. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:51 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Preview: July 2, 2017
Here's a quick look at some of the highlights in the Summerfest lineup for July 2, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. P!nk American Family Insurance,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
It’s easier, and perhaps more fitting, to describe Ludacris as an entertainer rather than a rapper, given his acting career, his entrepreneurial interests and his frequent collaborations with othe,Concert Reviews more
Jul 3, 2014 10:27 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Just How Fresh is Summerfest's 2014 Grounds Stage Lineup?
Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brewers On Deck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
RJD2 on Building a Different Kind of Beat
Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Images They Weave,
Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Hip-Hop At Summerfest?
Did the manufactured controversy over Ludacris' booking last year at Summerfest make event organizers more reluctant to book rap acts this year? Pick up a copy of the Summerfest guide in this week's Shepherd and judge for yourself. You can count t.. more
Jun 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wave vs. Sharks
Looking for a little afternoon delight, soccer fans? The Milwaukee Wave can scratch that Don’t Go Russian Off ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ludacris to Return to Milwaukee
V100.7 has announced Ludacris as the headliner of its March 20 Big Jam concert at the Bradley Center. As you'll probably remember, last time Luda came to town he sparked a fabricated uproar from conservative talkers claiming his Summerfest gig wo.. more
Feb 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee vs. Oakland
Tonight, basketball fans will see how the Golden State Warriors fare once in the Badger St New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee