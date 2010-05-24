Ludo
New Release Wrap-Up: Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots
It's been three years since Billy Corgan and his not-actually-reunited Smashing Pumpkins released Zeitgeist, a viciously heavy reunion record, all medicine and no sugar. If that record soured the public on the idea of a Smashing Pumpkins reunion f.. more
May 24, 2010 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ludo
St. Louis’ Ludo have worked their way up from Warped Tour B-listers to modern-rock radio B-listers, thanks to an expensive major-label debut crafted with Maroon 5 producer Matt Wallace. Wallace polish,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Houston looking at Sheets?
From the Houston Chronicle (via BrewerFan.net) Recruiting Sheets Roy Oswalt promises to deliver yet another recruiting pitch to Milwaukee Brewers righthander Ben Sheets, who is expected to be one of the top pitchers on the free-agent mark.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ludo
Ludo earned countless comparisons to Weezer with their 2004 self-titled debut, and with g You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee