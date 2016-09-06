RSS
Who Will Lead the MSO?
The 2016-2017 season is the last for Edo de Waart as Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal conductor and music director. The search begins for his successor. more
Sep 6, 2016 2:10 PM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide
Reckless Love
Restarting her career as a physiotherapist isn’t good enough for bored stay-at-home mom Suzanne (Kristin Scott Thomas). Her eyes reveal an empty, irritable disconnect between herself and her husband, their beautiful home and sometimes apathetic.. more
Feb 28, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Remembering Lukas Foss
He was born on Aug. 15, 1922, in Berlin, a precocious child who soon showed an interest in Exeunt ,A&E Feature more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
