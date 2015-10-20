RSS
Luke Brotherhood
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Skylight Premieres ‘The Snow Dragon’
The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
A Triumph from Start to Finish
Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more
Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
