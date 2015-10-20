Luke Brotherhood

RSS

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

Photo by Kevin Pauly

The strange and wonderful new opera, The Snow Dragon, with music and libretto by Somtow Sucharitkul, had its premiere at Skylight Music Theatre. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more

Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Theater

