Check out these acts at Summerfest on June 29, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.Luke Bryan w/ The Brothers Osbourne American Family Insurance Amphitheater,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:07 AM Summerfest Guide

After headlining the festival in 2013 and 2014, Luke Bryan will return as Summerfest's third announced Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016. This morning the festival announced he'll play the amphitheater on Thursday, July 7, with fellow country .. more

Jan 7, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

When Eels last played the Pabst Theater four years ago, they were touring behind a languid, drum-less live album called Eels With Strings: Live at Town Hall, yet to the surprise of the audience, they delivered a balls-out rock ’n’ roll ,Tod... more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

