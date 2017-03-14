Luke Evans
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 10.5
Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Oct. 8
Attractive gallerist Zoe (Sharon Leal) risks her relatively happy marriage to a hunky husband she adores (Boris Kodjoe) as well as her idyllic family life for an affair with a talented young artist (William Levy). Though she promises hersel... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:56 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips