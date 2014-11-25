RSS

Lunch Buffet

20843p__41503.1411590856.1280.1280.jpg.jpe

Tucked sideways into a strip mall, Café India (605 S. First St.) is virtually invisible from the main artery linking the Fifth Ward with Walker’s Point. Much of their business is carryout, but the counter service storefront includes a handf... more

Nov 25, 2014 10:20 PM Short Order

diningout.jpg.jpe

On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more

May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

The enticing aroma of spices is still evident from the sidewalk. Maharajah (1550 N. Farwell Ave.) has gone through some changes lately, with its menu slimmed down and nightly specials added, including chicken makhni on Tuesdays and mixed ve... more

Nov 18, 2013 6:02 PM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES