Lunch Buffet
Look for Café India
Tucked sideways into a strip mall, Café India (605 S. First St.) is virtually invisible from the main artery linking the Fifth Ward with Walker’s Point. Much of their business is carryout, but the counter service storefront includes a handf... more
Nov 25, 2014 10:20 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Warm Welcome at Cafe La Scala
On the eastern edge of Milwaukee’s trendy Third Ward, practically at the front gates of the Summerfest grounds, Cafe La Scala has been quietly turning out Italian favorites at budget-friendly prices for several years. Although more
May 14, 2014 1:19 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Maharaja’s Changing Menu
The enticing aroma of spices is still evident from the sidewalk. Maharajah (1550 N. Farwell Ave.) has gone through some changes lately, with its menu slimmed down and nightly specials added, including chicken makhni on Tuesdays and mixed ve... more
Nov 18, 2013 6:02 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview