Tilt-a-Whirls, Cowbells and Beer
Jul 15, 2015 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Russ Johnson: Still Out to Lunch! (Enja)
Right from the opening blast of horns and stealthy walking bass on Still Out to Lunch! Russ Johnson transports listeners to modern jazz at its peak, Eric Dolphy’s 1964 Out to Lunch. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:18 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Simply Good
Simple Café is open only for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served the entire time. The establishment also attempts to “local source” as many ingredients as possible. At the popular Lake Geneva café’s new location on more
Feb 27, 2013 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Capital Grille's Elegant Three-Course Lunch
The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill
Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Elsa's: Milwaukee's Classy Burger Joint
It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fast Foodie's Globacos, Now By Bike
Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Odd Duck's Tasty, Locally Sourced Food
The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more
May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Public Market's Aladdin Still Shines
New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Devon Seafood + Steak's Tasty Lunch Deals
Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The National's Pleasant Café Vibe
The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Café Plaza Venezuela's Authentic Breakfast, Lunch
It's been many years since Milwaukee was home to Venezuelan food. (The now-closed Iguana, located in the current site of Tess, was the last place to offer it... more
Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Blue’s Egg Delights With Breakfast/Lunch Combo
It came as a surprise when Heinemann’s closed its doors in January 2009. After all, Heinemann’s restaurants had been in business since 1923. Over the past 19 months, some new restaurants have attempted to fill the void by opening in former ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Cheap CD Round-Up: The WMSE Music Rummage Edition
As they do every year, hundreds of music lovers packed the Todd Wehr Conference Center for WMSE’s annual Music Rummage. This year the sale was so packed during thatduring peak hours buyers had to form make shift lines to access the LPs as somet.. more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Actually, You DO Mess With Beckett
It’s always interesting what you run into on the bus. People unfamiliar with the county bus system and particularly those in favor of cutting funding to it are missing out on a really interesting social venue. You get on the bus and pay your two d.. more
Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater