RSS

Lunch

tawcab dvd cover40.jpg.jpe

Jul 15, 2015 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Right from the opening blast of horns and stealthy walking bass on Still Out to Lunch! Russ Johnson transports listeners to modern jazz at its peak, Eric Dolphy’s 1964 Out to Lunch. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:18 PM Album Reviews

dining_out_simple.jpg.jpe

Simple Café is open only for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is served the entire time. The establishment also attempts to “local source” as many ingredients as possible. At the popular Lake Geneva café’s new location on more

Feb 27, 2013 3:21 PM Dining Preview

diningout_wolfpeach.jpg.jpe

Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Dining Preview

sba.jpg.jpe

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19695.jpe

The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19588.jpe

Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more

Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18914.jpe

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18900.jpe

Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18702.jpe

The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18701.jpe

It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18614.jpe

Most food trucks are restricted by their size; it's difficult, if not impossible, for a cramped kitchen on wheels... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage18570.jpe

The trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients, such as Braise in Walker's Point, continues to grow. Add Bay View's recently opened Odd Duck to the list... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18499.jpe

New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18433.jpe

Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18042.jpe

The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be s... more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage16491.jpe

It's been many years since Milwaukee was home to Venezuelan food. (The now-closed Iguana, located in the current site of Tess, was the last place to offer it... more

Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11851.jpe

It came as a surprise when Heinemann’s closed its doors in January 2009. After all, Heinemann’s restaurants had been in business since 1923. Over the past 19 months, some new restaurants have attempted to fill the void by opening in former ... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage884.jpe

As they do every year, hundreds of music lovers packed the Todd Wehr Conference Center for WMSE’s annual Music Rummage. This year the sale was so packed during thatduring peak hours buyers had to form make shift lines to access the LPs as somet.. more

Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

It’s always interesting what you run into on the bus. People unfamiliar with the county bus system and particularly those in favor of cutting funding to it are missing out on a really interesting social venue. You get on the bus and pay your two d.. more

Mar 28, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES