Lupe Fiasco

Photo credit: Rhianna O'Shea

Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more

Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo courtesy of the artist

An indifferent July 3 crowd stymied an otherwise solid Summerfest performance from rapper Lupe Fiasco. more

Jul 6, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more

Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Theater

Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more

Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Music Feature

Harley-Davidson released a list of headliners for its 110th anniversary blow-out at the Summerfest grounds Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept.1, and it includes a heavy helping of bands you'd probably expect to play a motorcycle festival, as w.. more

Apr 5, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more

Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Local Music

The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM A&E Feature

If the predominant narrative of rap's first 20 years was the genre's rise to prominence and respectability, then the story of the last decade has been about how the genre has responded to that status. This is a story that plays out at the..... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&amp;B singers (Eric Benet,.. more

Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM On Music

Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

Whether you're looking for a food truck, farmers market, sustainable fish recipe or food education, you're in luck. There is an app for every type of food enthusiast out there. The ones listed here are geared towards information and resources that.. more

Jul 22, 2011 6:56 PM Health & Wellness

People often ask me if the theatre activity in Milwaukee dies-down in summer. (It doesn’t.) If there is a slow-down point in the summer, it’s probably in July. This coming week, there’s almost nothing opening. Next week, though: four shows openi.. more

Jul 4, 2011 2:38 PM Theater

Mar 9, 2011 8:01 PM On Music

Mar 3, 2011 9:56 PM On Music

AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

“It’svery, very hard to get right. The rule of thumb here is minimalism: when Elle ,Style by Heidi more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

