Lupe Fiasco
Lupe Fiasco w/ Yo-Dot and Pharaoh Mac & DMT @ The Rave
Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more
Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lupe Fiasco @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
An indifferent July 3 crowd stymied an otherwise solid Summerfest performance from rapper Lupe Fiasco. more
Jul 6, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 2-8
In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more
Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Acacia’s Upcoming Season
AcaciaTheater has recently announced what itwill be producing on the coming 2014-2015 season. From the stage of ConcordiaUniversity Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium, the group has been performingChristian-friendly theatre for a number of years.. more
Aug 20, 2014 7:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
IshDARR and the New Face of Conscious Rap
Intelligence was a point of pride in ’90s hip-hop. From Q-Tip, Nas and Common on down, many of the best rappers of the era spoke important truths, contending that rap could and should be a force for societal betterment. By the mid-’00s, tho... more
Apr 16, 2014 1:08 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Harley-Davidson Announces 110th Anniversary Headliners
Harley-Davidson released a list of headliners for its 110th anniversary blow-out at the Summerfest grounds Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept.1, and it includes a heavy helping of bands you'd probably expect to play a motorcycle festival, as w.. more
Apr 5, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Klassik and the Power of Positive Thinking
Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
Lupe Fiasco
If the predominant narrative of rap's first 20 years was the genre's rise to prominence and respectability, then the story of the last decade has been about how the genre has responded to that status. This is a story that plays out at the..... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robyn, The Avett Brothers, Atmosphere, Common, Lupe Fiasco Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest this afternoon released its first big drop of 2012 side-stage headliners, and it\'s an impressive bunch that includes some big alternative bands (AWOLNATION, The Joy Formidable, Cake), a couple of high-class R&B singers (Eric Benet,.. more
Mar 22, 2012 7:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest
Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more
Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
10 Apps For Your Appetite
Whether you're looking for a food truck, farmers market, sustainable fish recipe or food education, you're in luck. There is an app for every type of food enthusiast out there. The ones listed here are geared towards information and resources that.. more
Jul 22, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Shannon Tyburski, Jane Austen and Acacia's cozy cavern
People often ask me if the theatre activity in Milwaukee dies-down in summer. (It doesn’t.) If there is a slow-down point in the summer, it’s probably in July. This coming week, there’s almost nothing opening. Next week, though: four shows openi.. more
Jul 4, 2011 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Standing by Lupe Fiasco
Mar 9, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lupe Fiasco's Lasers: A Labor of Compromise
Mar 3, 2011 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
AC/DC’s 1980 classic Back in Black remains the Australian band’s best-selling album—in fact, it’s one of the best-selling albums ever, second only to Michael Jackson’s Thriller—but the enduring hard-rock band has lost l more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
On the Fringe of Fashion
“It’svery, very hard to get right. The rule of thumb here is minimalism: when Elle ,Style by Heidi more
Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE
Short Orders (Roast)
Thename Roast explains it all. This small coffeehouse located on thecorner of Maryland and Locust (2132 E. Locust St.) near UW-Milwaukeefeatures specialty coffee drinks and chai teas. The urbane setti,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Short Orders (Delafield Brewhaus)
Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview