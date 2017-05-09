Luther Dickinson

RSS
Samantha Fish Looks to the Past on Her Unorthodox Covers Album
“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more
May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Jon Gilbertson Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: March 23-29, 2017
The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more
Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Lightnin Malcolm: Rough Out There (ShakeDown Records)
As a member of the North Mississippi Allstars, Lightnin Malcolm is best known for his raw bass playing, deeply rooted in Southern-fried blues. But on his latest solo album, Rough Out There, the man plays guitar, sings and reveals plenty of ... more
Dec 23, 2013 2:45 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
