Luther Dickinson

“It seemed good to make an album of hits that maybe no one had ever heard before," the blues singer says of her latest. more

May 9, 2017 2:55 PM Music Feature

lumineers.jpg.jpe

The Lumineers bring their newly intimate sound to a very large venue, while Peter Frampton goes acoustic. more

Mar 21, 2017 2:18 PM This Week in Milwaukee

As a member of the North Mississippi Allstars, Lightnin Malcolm is best known for his raw bass playing, deeply rooted in Southern-fried blues. But on his latest solo album, Rough Out There, the man plays guitar, sings and reveals plenty of ... more

Dec 23, 2013 2:45 AM Album Reviews

