RSS

Luther Olsen

20121130__education~p1.jpg.jpe

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

news2.jpg.jpe

Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more

Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

In the final days of the legislative session, the Republican-dominated state Senate is focusing its agenda on bills that don’t necessarily have the votes to pass. Bills that would suppress voter more

Mar 12, 2014 4:53 AM News Features

Wisconsin has just marked its first full year as a nonsmoking state. Sure, some hard-core smokers are having difficulty making the transition, but for the most part state residents like the ban on indoor smoking in most public places. Even ... more

Jul 27, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES