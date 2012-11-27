RSS
Luz Angela Crawford
From South America to Wisconsin
This December, a trio of fascinating exhibitions will arrive in Milwaukee. First, Latino Arts, Inc. presents Luz Angela Crawford's exhibition "Contemporary Inspirations from Ancient South American Pottery." A Columbia
Nov 27, 2012 12:55 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rent
A modern interpretation of Puccini's La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson's 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade's defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
