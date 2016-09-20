Lydia Loveless
Nora Collins: Nora Collins (MV2 Entertainment)
Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2016 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of opinionated conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, it's time once again for our fall concert preview. So we get right to it, and there's a lot to g.. more
Sep 8, 2016 8:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lydia Loveless Will Not Harm You
Lydia Loveless would like to dispel the notion that she’s a badass. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:41 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee