Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been produced about as much as one might expect from something that was written by Webber and Rice. Like any musical that's been around for a while, ti can be rea.. more

Jun 6, 2013 5:01 AM Theater

Strange Connections(Biography)(Spalding Gray has a strange way of connecting up with things . . . just on the outside of popular entertainment, the guy tends to have strange, little connections with a lot of people. I was first introduced to th.. more

Oct 28, 2011 7:57 PM Theater

On her sophomore record Wounded Rhymes, sullen Swedish romantic Lykke Li and returning producer Bjorn Yttling scrap the future-pop of her debut for a decidedly retro pastiche of girl-group harmonies, doo-wop melodies, surf guitars and psychedel.. more

Mar 1, 2011 5:30 PM On Music

@ Circle-A Café, 8 p.m. DannyPrice looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a shipof the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, asif he is feeling all of the pain of those he sings about.,This Week in M... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Though they didn't upstage the headliner, last night's Lykke Li concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom benefited from a pair of nice openers: Esser and Miike Snow, two acts with far fuller live shows than their recordings suggest. Esser was t.. more

Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Looking to see a fun performance? Lykke Li is performing live at the Pabst on Thursday, August 6 at 8pm. Lykke Li brings her wispy yet sweet vocals to the stage that will keep you swaying from start to fini,Promotions more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

The 23-year-old Swedish singer emerged as one of last year's breakthrough artists on the s Garden ,Music Feature more

Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Last year young Swedish singer Lykke Li teamed up with Björn Yttling of Peter, Björn and John to release her debut album, Youth Novels, an unlikely collection of sweet yet sophisticated electro-pop at times as catchy and immediate as anything on p.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

  Sweet's forays into California-rock harmonies with the Thorns and '60s cover tunes Sunshine Lies ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

After all these years, 3 Doors Down are still writing soundtrack-ready, doom-and-gloom scorchers about matters of life-and-death urgency. It's a profitable formula, and all their albums since their 2000 hit single “Kryptonite” have charted reliab... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

