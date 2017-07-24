Lyle Lovett And John Hiatt
Do Micro Consoles Suck? (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-One)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Jul 24, 2017 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out and touches audiences. The long, tall Texan, who's won several Grammy Awards, has written plenty of great country tracks, becoming a crossover star at more
Feb 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Cusick Presents African Art: The Female Form
This month at Elaine Erickson Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Afrrican art is on display. Dave Cusick presents an exhibition taken from his private collection together with outside sources titled “The Female Form in African Art.” This ex.. more
Jul 8, 2010 2:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
Lyle Lovett knows that great songwriting can be a means to an end, one that reaches out and touches audiences. The long, tall Texan, who's won several Grammy Awards, has written plenty of great country tracks, becoming a crossover star at a... more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee