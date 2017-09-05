RSS

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Visual Arts

Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more

Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Visual Arts

Harbor District, Inc. calls for proposals (through Aug. 11) for a mural on the Greenfield Avenue Bridge; Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a free family day on Saturday, Aug. 5 centered on its exhibit, “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities ... more

Aug 1, 2017 2:02 PM Visual Arts

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more

Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Books

Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more

Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Theater

Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more

Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Sponsored Content

George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM A&E Feature

A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Visual Arts

Christina Baker Kline, author of the new novel, A Piece of the World, will speak on March 5 at Lynden Sculpture Garden in a ticketed event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:00 PM Books

Two artists who enjoyed a year-long residency at the Lynden Sculpture Garden have used nature and their experience of this time, plus decades of art making, in the exhibition “Pat Hidson + Tori Tasch: Draw Print Fold Paint.” more

Jan 24, 2017 2:15 PM Visual Arts

Scythe, the first book in a chilling new series by Neal Shusterman, who has also written screenplays for films and TV shows, will be the topic of discussion by the author at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. more

Dec 6, 2016 3:27 PM Books

The 20-some member Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra is one of the city’s overlooked cultural assets. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:37 PM Local Music

“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

Artist Fo Wilson subverts the traditional cabinet of curiosities by imagining what objects a 19th-century woman of African descent might have collected and catalogued. Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities opens at the Lynden Sculpture Ga... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:25 PM Visual Arts

RayChi.com

Ray Chi is an eclectic Milwaukee artist who has channeled his education as an architect into an approach to sculpture that blends beauty and functionality. Off the Cuff caught up with Chi to discuss his role in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Co... more

May 31, 2016 4:23 PM Off the Cuff

The Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme and many crafts, demonstrations and other activities will be offered. General admi... more

Feb 2, 2016 4:07 PM Visual Arts

“Distance,” a collaborative artistic effort led by Pegi Christiansen, involves the impact physical distance can have upon our closest relationships. It takes place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. more

Oct 6, 2015 6:46 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more

Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

