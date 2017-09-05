Lynden Sculpture Garden
Shoreline Picnic Builds Community in Shadow of Sculpture
Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more
Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities
Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more
Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Calling All Artists: Greenfield Avenue Bridge Mural
Harbor District, Inc. calls for proposals (through Aug. 11) for a mural on the Greenfield Avenue Bridge; Lynden Sculpture Garden offers a free family day on Saturday, Aug. 5 centered on its exhibit, “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities ... more
Aug 1, 2017 2:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
South African Novelist Puts Apartheid into Words at Lynden Sculpture Garden
In 1976, the year Bianca Marais was born, the Soweto uprising in South Africa ended with the violent deaths of hundreds of black school children who were gunned down by police for protesting against,Books more
Jul 18, 2017 1:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
State of Contemporary Midwestern Art in Tory Folliard's 'Salon Show'
Tory Folliard’s second biannual “Salon Show" gathers the gallery’s stable of 43 contemporary artists for its largest exhibition of the year. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Taking the Kids to Handel's Bestiary
We picnicked near Olympus . Afterwards, our two little daughters played with another kid and his stuffed stegosaurus by Ancestor . The Lynden Sculpture Garden is an interesting space for children. Both of my daughters (one in pre-k, the other ente.. more
Jun 17, 2017 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary
Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more
Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Veterans Light Up the Arts at War Memorial Center
A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Novelist Christina Baker Kline Brings to Life ‘A Piece of the World’
Christina Baker Kline, author of the new novel, A Piece of the World, will speak on March 5 at Lynden Sculpture Garden in a ticketed event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Mysteries of the Natural World at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Two artists who enjoyed a year-long residency at the Lynden Sculpture Garden have used nature and their experience of this time, plus decades of art making, in the exhibition “Pat Hidson + Tori Tasch: Draw Print Fold Paint.” more
Jan 24, 2017 2:15 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Death in Dystopia
Scythe, the first book in a chilling new series by Neal Shusterman, who has also written screenplays for films and TV shows, will be the topic of discussion by the author at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Shorewood Public Library. more
Dec 6, 2016 3:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Outdoors with the City’s Century-Old Band
The 20-some member Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra is one of the city’s overlooked cultural assets. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:37 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
‘Fitz and Friends’ Celebrates International Art and Local Music
“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Subversive History of Tchotchkes and Curios
Artist Fo Wilson subverts the traditional cabinet of curiosities by imagining what objects a 19th-century woman of African descent might have collected and catalogued. Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities opens at the Lynden Sculpture Ga... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Art Museum’s Collaboratory
Ray Chi is an eclectic Milwaukee artist who has channeled his education as an architect into an approach to sculpture that blends beauty and functionality. Off the Cuff caught up with Chi to discuss his role in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Co... more
May 31, 2016 4:23 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Winter Carnival
The Lynden Sculpture Garden celebrates its annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The future is the family oriented event’s theme and many crafts, demonstrations and other activities will be offered. General admi... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Distance’ Unites Far-Flung Artists
“Distance,” a collaborative artistic effort led by Pegi Christiansen, involves the impact physical distance can have upon our closest relationships. It takes place Oct. 10 and 11 at the Lynden Sculpture Garden. more
Oct 6, 2015 6:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater