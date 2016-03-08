RSS

Lyndon Johnson

smug-donald-trump-800x430.jpg.jpe

None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

idc_irw1tyrw.jpg.jpe

What do Wisconsin Republicans really believe? Be careful before you answer. The answer apparently can change as quickly as they can wipe clean their Magic Slate more

May 28, 2014 5:28 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

wendy.jpg.jpe

Women are bearing the brunt of the failure to win the War on Poverty. Although poverty in general has shrunk since the 1960s, women are more likely to be impoverished than men, and women of color are more likely to be poor than white women ... more

Jan 22, 2014 3:09 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES