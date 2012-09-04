Lynne De Bruin
The November Ballot
<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candi.. more
Sep 4, 2012 7:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Cody and Cullen Vie for District 15 Voters on April 3
The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Zoo Faces Privatization Study
That budget item actually contained about $40,000 for outside legalcounsel to draw up documents to create a “not-for-profit corporation to assumeoperation and management of the Milwaukee County Zoo effective October 1,2011,” as well as $,Ne... more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments