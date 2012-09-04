RSS

Lynne De Bruin

blogimage8597.jpe

<div align=\"left\"> </div> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Not sure who\'s on the ballot on Nov. 6? </p> <p>Here\'s a roundup of the <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http://gab.wi.gov/sites/default/files/page/candi.. more

Sep 4, 2012 7:29 PM Daily Dose

On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage17866.jpe

The two candidates vying to represent District 15 on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have targeted parks and transit as their main concerns. Dan Cody, board president of The Park People, said he would continue to push for a dedica... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

That budget item actually contained about $40,000 for outside legalcounsel to draw up documents to create a “not-for-profit corporation to assumeoperation and management of the Milwaukee County Zoo effective October 1,2011,” as well as $,Ne... more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES