Lynne Margolis
Stevie Nicks Breaks Her Songwriting Routine
When Stevie Nicks decided to record her first solo album in 10 years, she called her old pal, Eurythmics veteran Dave Stewart. Not only did he prove to be a particularly well-suited writing partner and producer, he shared a unique historica... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
For Sarah McLachlan, A Different Kind of Tour
"As one door closes, another one opens."Canadian songstress Sarah McLachlan invokes that old homily more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
Lucinda Williams Counts Her Blessings (And Some Woes)
Though Lucinda Williams titled her new album Blessed, and she counts the many more
Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
Ingrid Michaelson Talks Matters of the Heart
“There’s a difference between adesperation that you have for somebody—y Everybody ,Classical Review more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Lynne Margolis Music Feature
