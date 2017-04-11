Lyrics
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Chris Head & The Honchos: Chicken Wire
On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: February 2, 2017
Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Matt Butler: Reckless Son
Matt Butler’s debut album, Reckless Son, is a heartfelt recollection of his own experiences and life lessons. While the album may be the byproduct of a low point in Butler’s life, the result is a wonderfully crafted album that is truthful a... more
Nov 1, 2016 1:42 PM Angelika Villafuerte Album Reviews
Sam Kulik
Escape from Society is a fascinating rock album from a most unusual source—craigslist. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Kulik placed ads around the country seeking lyrics or poems he could set to music and record. The resulting album pu... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
