buzzcason.jpg.jpe

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

chrisheadalbum.jpg.jpe

On their second album, Chicken Wire, the Milwaukee trio Chris Head & Honchos progress along their take on rockin’ Americana. Singer/guitarist Head may be at his most compelling when there’s narrative tension in his lyrics, heightened by the... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:33 PM Album Reviews

kylefeerick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Album Reviews

outondvd.jpg.jpe

Arcade Fire: The Reflektor Tapes With The Reflektor Tapes, director Kahlil Joseph successfully shattered the clichés of band-concert documentaries. The Reflektor Tapes is a collage of images and s,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jan 31, 2017 3:27 PM Home Movies

albumreviewzach.jpg.jpe

The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more

Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

albumreview_mattbutler.jpg.jpe

Matt Butler’s debut album, Reckless Son, is a heartfelt recollection of his own experiences and life lessons. While the album may be the byproduct of a low point in Butler’s life, the result is a wonderfully crafted album that is truthful a... more

Nov 1, 2016 1:42 PM Album Reviews

blogimage19432.jpe

Escape from Society is a fascinating rock album from a most unusual source—craigslist. Singer and multi-instrumentalist Sam Kulik placed ads around the country seeking lyrics or poems he could set to music and record. The resulting album pu... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6996.jpe

