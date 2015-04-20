M-Nat
Watch M-Nat Upgrade His Ride in the 'Blue Infiniti' Video
Milwaukee rapper M-Nat is back with a new single. Like much of the rapper's work, "Blue Infiniti" touches on the city's underdog mentality and the rapper's committed work ethic, which he says he learned from his parents, Indian immigrants who open.. more
Apr 20, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Star Wars: In Concert
John Williams has composed many of the most recognized film scores in movie history, but none are more celebrated than his work with George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise. Backed by footage from the films, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Art Gallery
Walker’s Point Centerfor the Arts 911 W. National Ave. 414-672-2787 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009