In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more
Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Visit
The Visit is director M. Night Shyamalan’s worst film yet as it attempts to milk its central premise for both laughs and chills, but fails in both regards. The film isn’t merely inept, it’s iconographically repugnant in its causal misogyny ... more
Sep 15, 2015 6:08 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
New Bucks Arena Plans Announced
“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 6
In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more
Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
After Earth
Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more
May 30, 2013 1:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Last Airbender
Season One of Nickelodeon’s animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been transformed into a live-action children’s feature by M. Night Shyamalan. The director hopes his shift from psychological horror and science fiction to 3-D k more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Happening
In his novel The Terror, Arthur Machen imagined that the animals, sickened by the carnage of World War I, turned on humankind with tooth and claw. Later, Daphne DuMaurier in a story adapted by Alfred Hitchcock thought the birds might strike at.. more
Jun 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
