In Patriots Day, Mark Wahlberg portrays Sgt. Tommy Saunders, a fictionalized character useful for recounting the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the ensuing investigation. more

Jan 17, 2017 1:56 PM Film Clips

The Visit is director M. Night Shyamalan’s worst film yet as it attempts to milk its central premise for both laughs and chills, but fails in both regards. The film isn’t merely inept, it’s iconographically repugnant in its causal misogyny ... more

Sep 15, 2015 6:08 PM Film Reviews

“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more

Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM Home Movies

Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more

May 30, 2013 1:16 AM Film Reviews

Season One of Nickelodeon’s animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has been transformed into a live-action children’s feature by M. Night Shyamalan. The director hopes his shift from psychological horror and science fiction to 3-D k more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

In his novel The Terror, Arthur Machen imagined that the animals, sickened by the carnage of World War I, turned on humankind with tooth and claw. Later, Daphne DuMaurier in a story adapted by Alfred Hitchcock thought the birds might strike at.. more

Jun 14, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The Los Angeles alt-rock bandDada peaked in 1992 with their car-crashing, store-robbing, Secret Paths, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

