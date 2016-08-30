RSS

M. Ward

Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:14 PM Music Feature

“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:28 PM Music Feature

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Racine's Over Our Head Players has been running its annual Snowdance 10 minute sketch comedy festival for a number of years nowlong enough to have garnered some major attention for the festival from aspiring funny people. This year's competition.. more

Jan 23, 2011 4:52 PM Theater

Part of the appeal of theatre is the transformation of reality. Under ideal conditions, an audience is transported somewhere else for the duration of the play. Ideally, a group of actors and various production elements can convince an audience o.. more

Jan 16, 2011 3:04 PM Theater

Full disclosure: I don’t much care for M. Ward. I find his songwriting nearly as dull as his listless, smug voice, and I find his invocation of vintage American music to be disingenuous, just another affect he slathers over his flimsy songs. .. more

Sep 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more

Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Possibly the most appealing quality about lo-fi folk hero M. Ward-namely that unrelenting Eternal Sunshine of the ,CD Reviews more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

M. Ward is familiar. He may, in fact, be the familiar-ist musician of this century. His mu The Go-Getter ,Music Feature more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

In that awkward early evening downtime between the SXSW day parties and the nighttime showcases, I might have seen Third Eye Blind yesterday evening. They might have played "Jumper," and I might have really enjoyed it. That's what getting old i.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more

Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Spanish experimental filmmaker Pere Portabella’s Vampir Cuadecuc, which screens toni Vampir Cuadecuc ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments

The last several years have seen Canadian singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith, who plays an 8 p Destination Unknown ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

  Thereare few musicians in today’s indie scene as enigmatic as M. Ward. His l Post-War ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

A young Leonard Cohen for the degree-holding, NPR-listening, Portland-romanticizing set, Post-War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

HEALTH @ The Borg Ward Collective, 7 p.m. Partneredwith the Canadian electronic duo Crystal Castles, HEALTH recorded oneof last year’s sharpest singles, the di,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Who better to headline Friday night of Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s annual four-day, French-culture celebration, than Paul Cebar, the man who, with his Milwaukeeans, made danceable, New Orleans-styled R&B a staple of our city’s music scene? Tonight... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s own Year of the Gun, which headlines the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage tonight at 9 p.m., embraces all that is rock. With a penchant for songs glamorizing booze, sex and other good old, all-American pastimes, the band is driven... more

Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

