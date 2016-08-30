M. Ward
Jenny Lewis Looks Back on ‘Rabbit Fur Coat’
Ten years later, Jenny Lewis credits her 2006 agnostic gospel album for setting her on her path as a solo artist. more
Aug 30, 2016
M. Ward Embraces Slowness
“I have to write about 10 pretty bad songs before there’s one song that is worth keeping around,” Ward says. more
Jun 14, 2016
Mavis Staples: Livin’ On A High Note (Anti-/Epitaph)
Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more
Apr 19, 2016
Giant Giant Sand
Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more
Sep 5, 2012
Monsters of Folk's Mighty Fine Debut
Full disclosure: I don’t much care for M. Ward. I find his songwriting nearly as dull as his listless, smug voice, and I find his invocation of vintage American music to be disingenuous, just another affect he slathers over his flimsy songs. .. more
Sep 8, 2009
Hey Look, Another Conor Oberst Band
It looks like that long-rumored Conor Oberst/Jim Jones/M. Ward collaboration is actually going to happen: Monsters of Folk—wow what a name—will release their debut album on Sept. 22, according to a press release sent out this morning that promises.. more
Jun 12, 2009
M. Ward
Possibly the most appealing quality about lo-fi folk hero M. Ward-namely that unrelenting Eternal Sunshine of the ,CD Reviews more
Apr 23, 2009
The Faintly Familiar Sound of M. Ward
M. Ward is familiar. He may, in fact, be the familiar-ist musician of this century. His mu The Go-Getter ,Music Feature more
Apr 22, 2009
They're Back From That Ledge, My Friend
In that awkward early evening downtime between the SXSW day parties and the nighttime showcases, I might have seen Third Eye Blind yesterday evening. They might have played "Jumper," and I might have really enjoyed it. That's what getting old i.. more
Mar 21, 2009
4AD Gives Away Mini SXSW Compilation
Teasing their upcoming SXSW showcase show, 4AD is giving away free downloads of a mini, five-song compilation, featuring new or recent songs from five of the label's acts: M. Ward, St. Vincent, Anni Rossi and Camera Obscura, who contribute the sho.. more
Mar 9, 2009
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater, April 24
"World Cafe" favorite M. Ward returns to Milwaukee for the fifth time in about as many years for another return performance at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 24. A longtime critical favorite, Ward raised his commercial profile considerably las.. more
Feb 17, 2009
M. Ward @ The Pabst Theater
Thereare few musicians in today’s indie scene as enigmatic as M. Ward. His l Post-War ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 23, 2008
M. Ward
A young Leonard Cohen for the degree-holding, NPR-listening, Portland-romanticizing set, Post-War ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 19, 2008
