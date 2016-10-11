RSS
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 13-19
Bay View celebrates the fall with its own craft spin on a harvest festival, while the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference celebrates all things spooky. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Great New Albums from Frank Black, M83, Crystal Castles
Anyone looking for new music couldn’t go wrong with any of these three killer albums: Black Francis – Svn Fngrs For Frank Black’s second album under his old Pixies-era nom de plume, he finally gets it right. Between its aggressive quirk.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Winter Escape
The six-week-longRiver Arts Festival in Sauk Prairie begins Feb. 23, a rural delightjust NationalGeographic ,Art more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
